Contrasting Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR) & Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) and Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Avadel Pharmaceuticals and Amarillo Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals N/A -334.88% -51.04% Amarillo Biosciences -41,453.98% N/A -574.29%

Risk & Volatility

Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amarillo Biosciences has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

50.8% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of Amarillo Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and Amarillo Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals 0 1 6 0 2.86 Amarillo Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.44%. Given Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Avadel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Amarillo Biosciences.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avadel Pharmaceuticals and Amarillo Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals $22.33 million 22.22 -$77.33 million ($2.23) -3.60 Amarillo Biosciences $20,000.00 1,262.19 -$1.45 million N/A N/A

Amarillo Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Avadel Pharmaceuticals beats Amarillo Biosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Amarillo Biosciences

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products in the United States and Asia. The company operates in three divisions: Pharmaceutical, Medical, and Consumer. The Pharmaceutical division offers low-dose non-injectable interferon (IFN) for the treatment of neoplastic, viral, and fibrotic diseases. The Medical division focuses on medical devices and developing technology to treat metabolism related diseases, such as Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. The Consumer division provides a range of nutraceutical and food supplement products that utilize a liposomal delivery system. It owns four issued patents related to the low-dose oral delivery of interferon; one patent is for a product promoting oral health; and three patents are associated with treatment of metabolic disorders. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Amarillo, Texas.

