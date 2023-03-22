CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) and Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Financial Contrast

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Rating) and Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

CompuMed has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Computer Services has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CompuMed and Computer Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompuMed $6.36 million 0.51 $500,000.00 $0.32 8.59 Computer Services $316.65 million 5.04 $61.86 million $2.19 26.47

Analyst Ratings

Computer Services has higher revenue and earnings than CompuMed. CompuMed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Computer Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CompuMed and Computer Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Computer Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of CompuMed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CompuMed and Computer Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompuMed 6.42% 10.95% 7.76% Computer Services 18.30% 23.54% 14.35%

Summary

Computer Services beats CompuMed on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompuMed

(Get Rating)

CompuMed, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Computer Services

(Get Rating)

Computer Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. The company offers processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies. It also provides integrated banking solutions, which include mobile and Internet banking; check imaging; cash management; branch and merchant capture; print and mail, and electronic document distribution services; corporate intranets; board portals; Web hosting; e-messaging; teller and platform services; ATM and debit card service and support; payments solutions; cybersecurity risk assessment; network management; and cloud-based managed services. In addition, the company offers compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security, anti-money laundering, anti-terrorism financing, and fraud prevention. It serves community and regional banks; multi-bank holding companies; and technology, logistics, and insurance organizations, as well as various other business enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky.

