Comparing Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW) & MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW – Get Rating) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Meiwu Technology has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Meiwu Technology and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meiwu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 2 4 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus price target of $14.13, indicating a potential upside of 112.09%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than Meiwu Technology.

This table compares Meiwu Technology and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meiwu Technology $12.26 million 0.49 -$1.08 million N/A N/A MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $777.64 million 0.73 -$8.90 million ($0.09) -74.00

Meiwu Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Profitability

This table compares Meiwu Technology and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -0.99% 7.83% 5.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Meiwu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. beats Meiwu Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meiwu Technology

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others segments. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It also engages the provision of restaurant services; and wholesale of agricultural products. The company was formerly known as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and changes its name to Meiwu Technology Company Limited in August 2021. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

