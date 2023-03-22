Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (SBS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 23rd.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.04. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $12.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Institutional Trading of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 21.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 27,118 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 32,850.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 122,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 216,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 29,324 shares during the last quarter. 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

