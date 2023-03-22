Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (SBS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 23rd.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.04. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $12.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on SBS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.
Institutional Trading of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
