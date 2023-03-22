Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 203.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 110.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,084.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.86.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of COLM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.52. The stock had a trading volume of 33,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,147. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.19%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.