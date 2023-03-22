Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Shares Up 8%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Rating) shares shot up 8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $121.52 and last traded at $121.52. 9 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.54.

Coloplast A/S Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.72.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

