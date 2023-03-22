Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,043 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.79. 847,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,840,273. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

