Cobak Token (CBK) One Day Volume Hits $1.23 Million

Cobak Token (CBK) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Cobak Token has a market cap of $53.30 million and $1.23 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cobak Token token can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00002595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.50 or 0.00359505 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,377.54 or 0.26130103 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00010206 BTC.

Cobak Token Profile

Cobak Token was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,386,801 tokens. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cobak Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users’ reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

