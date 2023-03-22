Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.49

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.4932 per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

Close Brothers Group Stock Up 3.4 %

CBGPY stock opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBGPY. Peel Hunt cut Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.35) to GBX 1,200 ($14.74) in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Close Brothers Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.75) to GBX 950 ($11.67) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,122.50.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

