Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barrington Research from $40.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.75% from the company’s previous close.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CLMB stock opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.89. Climb Global Solutions has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Climb Global Solutions

In other Climb Global Solutions news, Director John R. Mccarthy acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.88 per share, with a total value of $97,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,584.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Climb Global Solutions, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through the Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

