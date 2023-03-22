Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.38 and last traded at $44.74. 354,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 498,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.52.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLFD. StockNews.com upgraded Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cowen started coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Clearfield from $135.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.56 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 17.41%. Clearfield’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles N. Hayssen bought 3,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,279,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,254,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,306,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,847 shares in the company, valued at $8,279,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,165,000 after buying an additional 1,012,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clearfield by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,182,000 after buying an additional 177,488 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clearfield by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 544,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after buying an additional 188,469 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,561,000 after purchasing an additional 151,583 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

