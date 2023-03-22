Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,259 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned 1.24% of Civista Bancshares worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after buying an additional 28,256 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Insider Activity

Civista Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Julie A. Mattlin bought 1,300 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $28,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,931.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CIVB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.66. 1,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Civista Bancshares Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

