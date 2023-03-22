Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30,334 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,247 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,322,068. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

