Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,890 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,564,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ciena during the third quarter worth $61,849,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,827,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,330,000 after buying an additional 933,250 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ciena in the third quarter valued at $34,636,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth about $23,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at $946,114.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $50,577.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,030.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,516 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Performance

CIEN opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.61.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Barclays raised their target price on Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.