Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up about 1.8% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $14,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.10. The company had a trading volume of 119,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.37. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.88%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.88.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

