Chromia (CHR) Market Capitalization Hits $104.45 Million

Chromia (CHR) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Chromia has a total market cap of $104.45 million and approximately $13.48 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chromia has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.31 or 0.00360224 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,145.58 or 0.26182363 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010226 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia’s genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 690,499,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,549,902 tokens. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible.

Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects.

Chroma (CHR) is the native token designed to empower the Chromia platform and foster a mutually beneficial relationship between developers, users, and investors. One billion CHR tokens were created upon launch of the Chromia system. That constitutes the token supply limit, which means that no tokens will be created in the future.

The CHR token’s main purposes:

– Act as platform currency

– Ecosystem staking

– Payment of hosting fees

– System-wide purposes”

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

