Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

KDNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

KDNY opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74. Chinook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.13). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 3,065.68%. The business had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. The company’s revenue was down 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $258,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,992 shares in the company, valued at $257,993.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chinook Therapeutics news, Director Davis Jerel sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $9,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,159. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $258,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,993.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,747 shares of company stock worth $10,593,143 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chinook Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 16.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

