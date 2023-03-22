Chia Price Tops $37.40 on Major Exchanges (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last week, Chia has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Chia coin can currently be bought for $37.40 or 0.00136233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia has a market capitalization of $255.58 million and approximately $8.01 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chia Coin Profile

Chia launched on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,832,897 coins and its circulating supply is 6,833,059 coins. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto-style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy-intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by: [xchscan](https://xchscan.com/)*”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

