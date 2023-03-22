Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,422 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises about 1.8% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,868 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,677,000 after purchasing an additional 786,647 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,486,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,811,000 after purchasing an additional 138,970 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,437,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,178,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,992,000 after purchasing an additional 58,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.30. 155,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,213. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $145.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.41.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

