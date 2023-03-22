Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Caledonia Investments PLC

Caledonia Investments PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up approximately 7.2% of Caledonia Investments PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Caledonia Investments PLC owned 0.08% of Charter Communications worth $43,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 1,244.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 31.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Charter Communications to $406.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.86.

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $352.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $379.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $577.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Recommended Stories

