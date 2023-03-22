ChargePoint Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 95,379 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 18% compared to the typical daily volume of 80,962 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 508,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $5,121,658.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part bought 1,422,121 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $11,789,383.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 24,742,872 shares in the company, valued at $205,118,408.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 508,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $5,121,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 511,324 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,603. 23.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 46.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ChargePoint Price Performance

CHPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.16.

Shares of ChargePoint stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,529,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 73.59% and a negative return on equity of 80.58%. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

