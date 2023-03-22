CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $74.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $119.60.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. HSBC lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Articles

