CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0145 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CESDF opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CESDF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

