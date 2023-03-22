Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.
Centuria Industrial REIT Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83.
About Centuria Industrial REIT
Recommended Stories
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
- Want Diversified Upside in Biotechnology? Check out LABU
- 3 Tech Stocks Well Positioned For Growth At A Reasonable Price
- These 3 Dividend Growers Yield More Than the 10-Year Note
- Be Cautious of Valens Semiconductor Analyst Estimates
Receive News & Ratings for Centuria Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuria Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.