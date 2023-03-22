Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Chris OShea acquired 694,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £708,823.50 ($870,469.73).

Chris OShea also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centrica alerts:

On Friday, March 10th, Chris OShea acquired 140 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £149.80 ($183.96).

Centrica Price Performance

LON CNA traded up GBX 1.85 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 103.65 ($1.27). The company had a trading volume of 14,984,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,852,664. The company has a market capitalization of £5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -783.08, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 100.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Centrica plc has a 12-month low of GBX 65.78 ($0.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 108.10 ($1.33).

Centrica Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.00. Centrica’s payout ratio is presently -2,307.69%.

CNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.60) target price on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 118 ($1.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 132 ($1.62).

About Centrica

(Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.