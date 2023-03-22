Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Trading Down 5%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.14 and last traded at $37.15. Approximately 473,337 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 451,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.11.

CLDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 17.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

