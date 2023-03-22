Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Trading Down 5%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.14 and last traded at $37.15. Approximately 473,337 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 451,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CLDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Celldex Therapeutics Stock Down 5.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 17.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.31.
Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics
Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.