CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits Market Cap of $74.13 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $74.13 million and approximately $19.18 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0920 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008557 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025179 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00031079 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00018996 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003482 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00201092 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,161.41 or 1.00039471 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09194774 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $14,218,297.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

