Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.45 and last traded at $24.50. 598,717 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,318,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAVA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Univest Sec decreased their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Cassava Sciences Trading Down 5.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Barry bought 11,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $302,193.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 197,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,528.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 679.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

(Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.