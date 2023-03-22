Casper Achieves Market Cap of $400.47 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0369 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $400.47 million and $9.04 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Casper has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Casper

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,583,842,754 coins and its circulating supply is 10,840,863,827 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,581,835,826 with 10,838,985,622 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03647171 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $8,102,652.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

