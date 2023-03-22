Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $104.00

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$104.00 and last traded at C$104.00, with a volume of 17532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$106.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$185.00 price objective (down previously from C$195.00) on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$247.00 to C$231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$147.00 to C$140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cormark cut shares of Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$175.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$165.60.

Cargojet Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$120.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$124.17. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

About Cargojet

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.23%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

