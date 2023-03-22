Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 98 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Ecolab by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 98,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 207,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 106,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,527,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. Citigroup raised their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.63.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

Ecolab Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.63. 220,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,369. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $185.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.