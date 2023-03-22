Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 373 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises 1.3% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

CHKP stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.50. 109,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $145.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.20 and a 200-day moving average of $124.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.41.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

