Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 12,259 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,259 shares during the quarter. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF makes up about 2.2% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 163,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 436,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 54,138 shares during the period.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,416 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.47.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

