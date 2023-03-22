Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 604 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,271,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after acquiring an additional 154,406 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after acquiring an additional 44,309 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $3.66 on Wednesday, hitting $434.45. 166,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,865. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $410.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.02. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $287.82 and a 12-month high of $501.09. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.30.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

