Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 379.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.56. 366,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,333. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.31.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.