Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 660.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,800 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Sysco by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 953,110 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,165,000 after purchasing an additional 803,346 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

Sysco Trading Up 0.3 %

SYY traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $75.43. The company had a trading volume of 202,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,029. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.93. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.76%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

