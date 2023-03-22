Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Aflac by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 22.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aflac Stock Down 0.8 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $64.18. The stock had a trading volume of 310,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.89. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

