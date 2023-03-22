Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Takes Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 142,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 17.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,588,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,403,000 after buying an additional 1,298,489 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,267,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 472,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 72.3% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 139,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 58,551 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOS opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.77.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The company had revenue of $563.72 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

KOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Peel Hunt started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued an “add” rating and a $8.94 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.51.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

