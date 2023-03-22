Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Sells 6,095 Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd reduced its position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Sasol were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 131.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 467,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 265,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sasol by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sasol by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 64,153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sasol by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 146,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSL stock opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47. Sasol Limited has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $28.36.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3871 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

