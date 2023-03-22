Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Sells 48,265 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lessened its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,265 shares during the period. Trip.com Group accounts for 2.5% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $9,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.70.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

About Trip.com Group

TCOM opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 136.08 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.78. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.