Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Invests $137,000 in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2023

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of MediciNova as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MediciNova in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MediciNova Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. MediciNova, Inc. has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $3.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24.

MediciNova Profile

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

