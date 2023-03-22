Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Has $547,000 Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lessened its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $92,682.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,715 shares in the company, valued at $43,438,891.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $83,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,948,816.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,941 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $92,682.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,715 shares in the company, valued at $43,438,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,928 shares of company stock worth $235,312. Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Price Performance

TXG opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average is $37.91. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $83.34.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $156.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TXG shares. UBS Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

10x Genomics Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

