Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Has $5.62 Million Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,565 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,911 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up approximately 1.4% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,838,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,286,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,804 shares during the period. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.8% in the third quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $222,497,000 after buying an additional 1,351,899 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,945,327 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $87,851,000 after buying an additional 906,881 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,094,738 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,438,000 after acquiring an additional 506,826 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth $468,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BUD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $61.30 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.49.

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.