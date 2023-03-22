Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 10,000 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 44.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121,321 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,401,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171,139 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in Schlumberger by 4,920.1% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 4,398,110 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $120,382,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Schlumberger by 199.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,505,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,583 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Schlumberger Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.80. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,696 shares of company stock worth $15,227,195 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.