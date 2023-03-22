Capital Market Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Capital Market Strategies LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 3.1% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capital Market Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000.

LMBS opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average of $47.60. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $49.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

