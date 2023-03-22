Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 500 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Capital Market Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,047,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,511,000 after purchasing an additional 41,145 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,223 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 672,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,639,000 after acquiring an additional 102,598 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 20,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
UTF stock opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.34. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $29.49.
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
