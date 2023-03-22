Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 500 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Capital Market Strategies LLC lowered its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,455,064 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,897,000 after buying an additional 229,913 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,142 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,334,000 after buying an additional 804,469 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,736 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,162,000 after buying an additional 102,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,634,824 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,290,000 after buying an additional 500,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.02) to GBX 2,300 ($28.25) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.84) to GBX 2,900 ($35.61) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

