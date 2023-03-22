Capital Market Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Capital Market Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $246.68 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.15.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

