Capital Market Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,651 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $662,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 306.0% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,029 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 117,867 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average of $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $207.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

