Capital Advisors Inc. OK Trims Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.15% of Beam Therapeutics worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,153,000 after buying an additional 927,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,365,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,633,000 after buying an additional 210,215 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,994,000 after buying an additional 159,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,149,000 after buying an additional 1,354,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 953,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,927,000 after buying an additional 124,680 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

In other news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 47,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $2,130,382.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,843.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,846,747. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BEAM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.16. The company had a trading volume of 88,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,367. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $73.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.31.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 474.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.54 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

